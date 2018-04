Share:

LAHORE - An Indian air ambulance transported an American national from Lahore to Delhi, said a CAA officer on Sunday.

He said that American national Zarena John Dewan, a resident of Lahore, had reached here on March 2 and fell ill after few days. Due to her severe ailment air ambulance was arranged by India. Apart from cabin crew, doctors were also present in the air ambulance. Lady passenger will be further transported to New York from India.