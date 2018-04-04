Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) and Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) have inked an agreement for conducting investigations of crimes on a transparent and scientific basis.

According to agreement the ICT Police would pay the charges of forensic report, samples of various cases including murder, rape and narcotics to Punjab Forensic Science Agency on a monthly basis.

Inspector General Police Islamabad Capital Territory Dr Sultan Azam Taimuri said on the occasion that police force was being equipped with modern and scientific gadgets. Police force was being provided international level facilities, he added.

Earlier, the Police officers used to pay the charges of samples collected to investigate various cases to Punjab Forensic Science Agency from their own pockets. Police department reimbursed the deposited fee to the relevant officers later on, which was a cumbersome process for the officials, said a press release.

IGP received complaints that some investigative officers were in trouble in paying the fee of forensic reports and samples collected in various cases from their own pocket. To resolve the issue, the IGP ordered signing an agreement with Punjab Forensic Science Agency to pay the fee to Punjab Forensic Science Agency directly by Islamabad Police.

As per agreement, Punjab Forensic Science Agency will directly send the bills of all tests/forensic reports to Islamabad police and Police would pay the bill to Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency directly through a bank draft on monthly basis. IG Dr Sultan Azam Taimuri said all possible measures are being taken to make Islamabad Capital Territory Police exemplary. His top most priority is to make ICTP as corruption free force, this agreement with Forensic Agency would be a cornerstone of this campaign against corruption.

He said the monthly Petrol consumption limit of all Police Stations of federal capital have been enhanced to 750 liters to enable them to perform their duties in hassle-free manner.