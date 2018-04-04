Share:

PESHAWAR - Dr Muhammad Salman H Qurishi was selected as the youngest scientist from Pakistan to participate in the 68th Lindau Laureate meeting in medicine that will take place from 24th to 29th June in Lindau, Germany.

Only 600 most qualified young scientists from all across the world are able to get the opportunity to enrich and share the unique atmosphere of the Lindau Noble Laureates meeting. Once every year, about 30 Noble Laureates convene in Lindau to meet the next generation of leading scientist, around 500-600 post graduates, PhD students and post-doc researchers from all over the world. The Lindau Noble Laureate meeting fosters exchange among scientist of different generations, culture and disciplines, a statement said.

Dr Qurishi is an alumnus of Peshawar Medical College and is currently serving at World Health Organisation. He is also completing his post graduation studies from Khyber Medical University, Peshawar. He previously remained the regional chairperson and president of Asian Medical Student Association and has been known for securing best chapter award for Pakistan for the first time in the history and that was awarded by the Dr Michel, chairperson of Asian Medical student Association International at National University of Singapore in 2015.

Dr Qurishi was the youngest delegate from Pakistan to participate in the ninth Global Conference on Health Promotion that was held at Shanghai International convention centre China in 2016.

He is also distinguished to receive an academic offer letter from the world leading university of Oxford, United Kingdom. He got 23 scientific publications in various national and international scientific journals. He has also presented his research work in 17 international research conferences and has secured distinctions on various levels.

Dr Qurishi is also distinguished to be the receipt of Dean Medal Excellence awarded by former Governor of Punjab in 2012, merit certificate by minister of education in 2009 and academic Gold Medal by former Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in 2009, the statement concluded.