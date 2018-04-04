Share:

SADIQABAD-DSP Nasir Sial Saqib returned a rickshaw, 17 motorbikes and cash worth millions of rupees recovered in police operations to the real owners during a press conference here the other day.

On the occasion, he said that the police had been doing their best to maintain law and order in Sadiqabad tehsil. “We have devised a comprehensive strategy to subdue rise in robbery incidents across the tehsil,” he said, adding that Sadiqabad police had busted various criminal gangs in last couple of days. He lauded the untiring efforts of the policemen for peace maintenance in the tehsil.

Local notables including Mehmood Ahmed, Usman Tahir and Shakeel Ahmed showered the policemen with praises for their brilliant performance.

PUBLIC SERVICE MANTRA REITERATED

“We have completed development projects worth billions of rupees in PP-267 constituency and ensured the provision of basic facilities like clean water, education and health to the masses because we believe in public service.”

This was stated by Minister for Special Education Ch Shafiq during a dinner hosted in the honour of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Zulfiqar Khosa in Basti Dagga Khan here the other night.

He further said that Basti Dagga Khan was his second home as he had started his political career from the area. He vowed to make all out efforts to resolve the issues its inhabitants. On the occasion, renowned politician Shakeel Khosa joined the PML-N and assured the party office-bearers of his unconditional support to Ch Shafiq in the upcoming general election.

NOTIFICATION

A notification announcing the nomination of MPA Seth Kanji Ram as member of All Punjab Universities Minority Committee (APUMC) has been issued. “I shall try my best to come up to the expectations of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Shareef who nominated me the APUMC member,” he said during a media talk. He added that he would try to increase the quota of minority students up to five percent in public sector universities so that they minorities could also play their due part in the progress of Pakistan. He maintained that his nomination as APUMC was a good step towards development of the minorities.