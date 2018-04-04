Share:

JHANG - An infuriated husband threw acid on his wife in Kalasan Colony here on Sunday.

Police sources said that one Atia Fatima was living with her parents in Kalasan Colony after developing differences with her husband Toqir.

On Sunday, her husband came to take her back but she refused to go with him. On her refusal, the man got enraged and he threw acid on her. As a result, the woman received burn injuries at her arms and chest. She was rushed to DHQ Hospital in a precarious condition.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.