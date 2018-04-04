Share:

KARACHI - Dozens of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Pak Sarzameen Party activists from district Central joined Pakistan People’s Party on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at Gulberg area, PPP Karachi division president Saeed Ghani welcomed all those who joined the party and said that the district central is considered as the stronghold of MQM-P but since the party had dent a blow to confidence to the masses, the party activists are no more interested in their politics.

He said that the ability of progressing in terms of development and employment opportunities are more in Karachi but due to the policies and activities of those who had ruled it for past 30 years had detracted the city’s journey. “Islamabad, Lahore and other cities progressed and now there is a need to find out the reasons due to which the city faced hurdles in its way towards prosperity.”

He said that earlier people come to Karachi for employment and tourism purpose but due to the politics of MQM, all of its culture of hospitality and welcoming people from all parts of the country was ruined.

“We will now not follow the path that MQM followed for 30 years and will not allow fear to reemerge in the metropolis,” he said adding that the people of Karachi will now be integrated with the federation as past 30 years have give nothing but ruining the city.

He said that the PPP wanted Karachiites to get rid of politics of bloodshed and from the platform of PPP, they would ask for the due rights of the city.

“Karachi needs not only a single Saeed Ghani instead it need 40 more to raise its voice properly in the assemblies,” he said adding that people should now join PPP for their rights.