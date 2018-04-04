Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Naomie Harris would ‘love’ Danny Boyle to direct the next James Bond movie. The 41-year-old actress has portrayed Eve Moneypenny in the most recent outings of the spy saga, ‘Skyfall’ and ‘Spectre’, and though she insists she’s ‘’easy’’ about who she works with behind the camera, she’d be thrilled if speculation the ‘Trainspotting’ filmmaker has landed the job on the 25th film in the series are true. But Naomie would be just as happy if ‘Spectre’ director Sam Mendes came back for another stint.