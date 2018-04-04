Share:

Islamabad - The National Institute of Special Education on Wednesday arranged a seminar on “disability awareness” to inform the society about the basic rights of people living with different forms of disabilities.

Addressing the participants, the speakers said that supportive role of society is a must to encourage and assist disabled people and help them to transform into fruitful members of the society.

Director Special Education Madiha Tasleem said that it is a joint responsibility of teachers, caregivers, administrators and parents to support, educate and motivate the persons particularly children with disabilities. She said that all segments of society should come forward and start supporting disabled people so that they can use their hidden abilities to forget their disabilities.

Madiha Tasleem said that disabled people are one of the most marginalized groups in the society as they face discrimination within the family, are denied access to healthcare, education, vocational training, employment and income generation opportunities.

They need special attention and care from all particularly children with disabilities as they face more difficulties.

She said that the caretakers of disabled people should have special training and awareness about dealing and managing their issues.

Director General Special Education Ishrat Masood, Director Training and Rehabilitation Mazhar Iqbal Kiyani and formed Principal Nusrat Tahir also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of awareness on the rights and services for disabled persons.