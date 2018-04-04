Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Sunday said only Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had the right to close TV channels and illegal pressure from anybody on cable operators would not be acceptable for the state.

Talking to a private news channel, he said a high-level meeting had been called here today (Monday) regarding this matter.

The minister said if someone had reservations against any channel then he should register his complaint to the Pemra, adding that no one is above the law.

He said Pakistan was facing war against terror and confrontation between the institutions was not in favour of the country. He said politicians were more responsible to play role for stability of the country and protect it from unrest or violence.

CONTINUITY OF PML-N

POLICIES URGED

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the need for continuity of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government’s economic and political policies for overall stability in the country.

He was talking to the party workers at Narowal on Sunday.

He said that the national economic development indicators were getting better day by day, saying that there was no doubt that the PML-N government had put the national economy at the take-off position.

Ahsan Iqbal said that every passing day was adding to political popularity of the PML-N ahead of the 2018 general elections, as its popularity graph was going up in the prevailing political instability.

The interior minister said the PML-N government would also complete its constitutional tenure by foiling all conspiracies against democracy, democratic system and country’s socioeconomic development.