ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the latest Houthi ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia. “The government of Saudi Arabia took timely action for destroying this missile and several others that had been directed against the Kingdom in recent days,” a foreign ministry statement said. “Such missiles are increasingly threatening innocent lives and must cease,” it said. “Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its territorial integrity and against the Haramain Sharifain (the two holy mosques).”