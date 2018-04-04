Share:

KARACHI - A delegation of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) called on the Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the former President of Pakistan and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House on Sunday.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman, Deputy Chairman of the Senate Saleem Mandviwala and Minister for Planning & Development Saeed Ghani were also present in the meeting.

The PBC delegation was led by Mohammad Ali Tabba and included Towfiq Chinoy, Bashir Ali Mohammad, Ali Habib, Arif Habib and others.