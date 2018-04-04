Share:

BEIJING - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will visit China next week to attend Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), a high profile platform and an initiative of the Chinese government for promoting regional connectivity in the economic sector.

Abbasi’s presence at BOAO will reflect Pakistan’s growing socio-economic partnership with China and other regional countries, diplomatic sources said here on Sunday.

During the visit, the PM may also avail the opportunity to meet the top Chinese leadership to re-emphasis the two countries’ historical time-tested and deep-rooted friendship.

The Boao Forum is scheduled to meet in China’s Hainan Province on April 8-11. It will provide an important opportunity for the participating countries to enhance business interaction at bilateral and regional level.

Boao is an important platform for China to advocate its major proposals such as building a community of shared future for mankind.

According to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, China attached high importance to BFA as it could bring the Asian countries more close to promote their business interest for a win-win situation.

BOAO Forum is a non-profit organisation that hosts high-level forums for leaders from government, business and academia in Asia and other continents to share their vision on the most pressing issues in this dynamic region and the world at large.

The forum known as the “Asian Davos”, inherits its name from the town of Boao, located in Hainan province, which has been the permanent venue for its annual conference since 2002.

The four-day event will see around 60 formal discussions. Heads of state, government officials, scholars and entrepreneurs have been invited.

This year's annual meeting of BFA will highlight themes of reform, opening up and innovation, said BFA secretary-general Zhou Wenzhong said at a press briefing.