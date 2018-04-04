Share:

SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif declared on Sunday that PML-N is a staunch believer in democracy and therefore is striving for restoring sanctity of vote and voters.

“The government is struggling for true democracy and strengthening and democratic norms and values in the country.”

Foreign Minister Kh Asif was addressing a meeting of the party workers at Gohadpur, Sialkot here on Sunday.

The federal minister claimed that the masses have fed up with the prevailing politics of conflict and confrontation by the immature political elements, saying that only the PML-N has capabilities to pull the country out of the prevailing internal and external crises.

Kh Asif maintained said that the history bears testimony to the fact that the PML-N has always foiled the anti-democracy and anti-state conspiracies. “The country made progress and achieved development whenever the PML-N came to power,” he claimed, adding that the PML-N has put the country on the path to political and economic stability through prudent policies.

He said that the PML-N government has fulfilled all promises with the masses in the run up to general elections 2013 by delivering in the better way. “The government prudently removed all hurdles created by the political opponents,” Kh Asif said.

Kh Asif said that the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif has won the hearts and minds of the people after putting his case in the court of the masses.

He said that the PML-N would make a clean sweep in the upcoming general elections 2018 on the basis of its performance, adding that people would again vote the PML-N to power with the power of their votes. “The PML-N is the only political party which is striving for the revival and safeguarding sanctity of vote and respect of the voters,” he claimed.

OPEN COURT HELD

Earlier, the foreign minister listened to public problems and complaints v during an open court held at the PML-N House here.

He issued orders for early compliance on several applications. He directed the district heads of different departments to be careful and utilize all available resources for providing early relief to people.

Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Mansha Ullah Butt, MPAs - Ch Muhammad Ikram, Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani, Mayor of Sialkot Ch Tauheed Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Ch Bashir Ahmed, President PML-N Sialkot District Idrees Ahmed Bajwa and President (Women Wing) Sialkot Nusrat Jamshaid Malik and others were also present on the occasion.