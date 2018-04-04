Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday inaugurated CT scan centre and a hepatitis filter clinic at Sheikhupura District Headquarters Hospital on Sunday.

Shehbaz also inspected CT scan machine and had a conversation with the staff, according to a handout. He also examined various parts of hepatitis filter clinic.

Earlier in the day, CM Shehbaz returned from London where he underwent medical check-up. He also enquired after Kalsoom Nawaz and met with British leadership.

Talking to the media in Sheikhupura, Shehbaz said: “It is the first time in Pakistan's history that high quality medicines are being provided to the patients in public hospitals. In these hospitals, common man is receiving the same medicine that is used by governor, CM and other high-ups.”

He continued: “The Punjab government is installing latest CT scan machines in all districts of the province. The PML-N has brought revolution to health sector and facilities are being provided to people at their doorsteps. A new system is being introduced to operate CT scan machines that will work 24 hours and no one will be able to damage machines intentionally. These machines are being installed at all district hospitals and Punjab government has signed an agreement with manufacturers.”

“ Twenty CT scan machines have arrived out of which 15 have been installed and rest are being installed more quickly. Likewise, 22 hepatitis filter clinics are being established at DHQs hospitals. The filter clinic and children's ward are also set up at Sheikupura hospital while its renovation is going on and this project is to be completed soon.”

He said this hospital will be like European hospitals and here patients will get quality medical facilities. He said that we have taken unprecedented steps in the health sector in the past four and a half years and has brought a true revolution in the health sector.

He listed his government’s achievements, saying: “In the last four and a half years, 26 hospitals at the level of secondary level and 15 at primary level have been established and 8,000 beds have been added to government hospitals while through mobile hospitals, treatment and diagnostic facilities are given to remote areas at their doorsteps.

“Twenty mobile hospitals are functional while 20 more hospitals are coming soon. He said that 180 operation theatres have been constructed while 452 ventilators have been installed on the bed in the same manner 5 MRI machines have been installed. Four state of the art burn centres are also functional.” Separately duing his visit to Bhikki Gas Power Plant, the CM said that the PML-N government installed 3600MW gas power plants with its own resources and due to these plants loadshedding has been eliminated.

He said cheaper electricity is being attained from gas power plant. The CM said that electricity projects have been completed with speed in the PML-N tenure.

“Our opponents have only plundered national resources ruthlessly in the name of power projects. Our opponents are lying as they could not generate even one MW in their province while our government has created thousands of MW power in a few months' record period. The Chief Minister presided over the meeting and was briefed about the production of gas power plant,” he said.