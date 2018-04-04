Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 454 outlaws during the last month of March, including 43 dacoits and 128 absconders and recovered looted items worth Rs. 73.626 million from them.

According to the police officials, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi had directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest. Following his directions, 25 dacoity/robbery cases were solved and 43 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs. 2.173 million from them. The police also held 40 culprits in 24 cases of street crime and theft and recovered looted items worth Rs 35.058 million from them.

Likewise, the police initiated crackdown against those involved in drug pushing activities. The police nabbed 113 drug pushers and recovered 14.077 kilogram hashish, 2829 gram heroin and 3190 wine bottles from them respectively. Around 33 persons were held for their involvement in car lifting/tempering of vehicles, motor cycle theft and recovered 53 cars and 10 motorcycles worth Rs. 36.395 million from them. Investigation in 660 cases was completed and their challans were submitted in the relevant courts. The police also arrested 87 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered three Kalashnikovs, 84 pistols and 798 rounds from them. Legal action was also taken against 493 beggars. The police also traced five blind murder cases and nine persons involved in the crime were nabbed during the reporting period. Cases have been registered against these accused at various police stations, the officials said.