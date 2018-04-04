Share:

SHIKARPUR - A large number of Sanjrani community took out a protest rally against Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over his alleged statement against newly elected Senate Chairman Mir Sadiq Sanjrani.

The rally was taken out from bypass Shikarpur which marched through various routes culminated at Shikarpur Press Club on Sunday.

The rally was led by Dr Allah Dino Sanjrani, the well known political figure and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Allah Dino Sanjrani said that PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should have avoided giving painful remarks over newly elected senate chairman Pakistan Mir Sadiq Sanjrani owing to which Sanjrani community throughout Pakistan annoyed over his statement.

The protesters strongly condemned the remarks of PM Abbasi and demanded the PM Abbasi to take his remarks back otherwise they threatened to enlarge their protest movement through Pakistan against PM Abbasi.

A large number of protesters including Raees Koral Khan, Raees Rahim Bux, Sadaruddin, Raees Zahid Hussain, Gul Muhammad Sanjrani and others raised slogans against PM Abbasi.