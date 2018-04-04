Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a reaction to PML-N leader and Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz’s reported threatening remarks against the ECP, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry Sunday asked the government to clarify its position within 24 hours.

In a statement, he slammed the minister, saying his demand to arrest the officials of the electoral body busy carrying out delimitation of constituencies ahead of the upcoming general elections was tantamount to a threat.

“How can a person threaten a constitutional institution in such a flagrant manner, the PTI leader asked, claiming that this all was happening at the behest of the ousted prime minister.

Daniyal, who was already facing contempt of court charges, has stooped to threatening the electoral body, he said.

He claimed that the government wanted the commission to carry out delimitation of constituencies as per its wishes.

Fawad demanded that a case should be instituted against the PML-N leader over his threatening remarks.