LAHORE - PTI Chairman Imran Khan Sunday said his party would make an anti-PPP alliance in Sindh ahead of the coming elections.

Addressing party gatherings in various parts of the city, Khan said his party would field strong candidates in the next general elections.

He also declared that PTI would move the Supreme Court to challenge the unjust utilisation of development funds ahead of the elections.

In an obvious contradiction of his earlier statement that PTI would make an anti-PPP alliance in Sindh, Khan also stated afterwards that his party would not make any election alliance with any of the political parties.

Imran Khan spent two busy days in Lahore in connection with party’s membership campaign which is going on at full swing for the last couple of weeks. On Sunday, Khan addressed party workers at six different places starting from Ferozepur Road. He also visited Youhannabad, Thokar Niaz Baig, Jinnah Hospital Chowk, Akbar Chowk, Dubai Chowk and Saddar Bazaar to fuel the membership drive.

In continuation of his diatribe against his political opponents, the PTI chief termed the Sharif brothers a mafia which, according to him, was looting the country for the last over 30 years. “If the PTI came to power after 2018 elections, we will bring this looted wealth back to the country and spend the same on people’s welfare,” he said, adding that they were plundering the national wealth through big development projects involving billions of rupees. Khan also accused them of using the police for political ends.

He also called them “dons” who were acting like a big mafia in the country. “They are not politicians. They are in fact a mafia,” he said.

In an apparent reference to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PTI chief said: “The younger don is a big drama. Sometimes he would wear a cap and sometimes he would appear standing in rainwater wearing long shoes.”

Khan also took strong exception to Punjab chief minister’s foreign trip which he undertook for his treatment. “You undertake a trip abroad for routine medical check-ups, while at home, four patients are seen lying on a single bed in the state-run hospitals in Punjab,” he deplored.

The PTI chief also called them cruel politicians who would exhibit the worst form of brutality when in power. But they become a jackal (cowards) all of a sudden when they are in trouble, he added.

Predicting an early downfall for the Sharifs, he said that their days were numbered now.

Khan announced to hold a big public rally at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan Ground on April 29 to tell the people why Mian Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power.

Holding the present rulers responsible for the alleged sorry state of affairs in every field, Khan recalled that Pakistan was rated as the best country in the past with regard to health and education facilities. “Me and my sisters were born at government hospitals, but now the people avoid visiting these hospitals due to lack of health facilities there,” he averred, adding that corruption was the main reason behind the present deterioration in every sector of life.

“After coming into power, we will make a new Pakistan where people would come from other countries to seek jobs,” he told a charged crowd at Saddar Bazaar in Lahore Cantonment.

Referring to the unjust treatment meted out to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the New York Airport, Khan said he had grown up in an age when the US president would receive Pakistani president at the airport.

Addressing the party workers at Youhannabad, Khan said that the PTI if voted to power will protect the rights of all citizens irrespective of their status in Pakistan. All citizens including the minorities are equal in Pakistan, he said.

Before leaving for Islamabad, Khan commended the efforts of Aleem Khan and party’s Lahore leadership for what he called a “massive turnout” in Lahore.