PESHAWAR - Pakistan Zindabad Movement, Orakzai Agency chapter, on Sunday took out a rally in support of Pakistan Army and other government institutions and vowed to stand by security forces and foil all conspiracies against them.

Led by social and political workers Tikka Khan and Amin Ullah Khan, the PZM Orakzai Agency took out a rally from Hangu Press Club and after passing though different routes, turned into a big gathering at Railways Chowk, where the speakers addressed them.

Holding placards inscribed with slogans in support of Pakistan Army and against India and ‘Manzoor Tehreek’, the protesting tribesman alleged that conspiracies were being hatched against Pakistan Army.

They said that they had been and would stand again with Pakistan Army at any time, as Pakistan Army had restored peace after fighting a long war against militants in the region. They warned anti-Pakistan elements to avoid any adventurism against the motherland.

They termed a movement launched by a tribesman, Manzoor Pashteen, as anti-Pakistan, adding that the movement was being backed by anti-Pakistani forces. However, they said, such elements had neither been in the past nor would successes now in their nefarious designs against Pakistan.

They were of the view that Manzoor-led movement was actually a movement against Pakistan and that people would reject it.

ANP LEADERS GREET LAWYERS WING

Awami National Party Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti and KP General Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak congratulated Malagari Wakeelan on their victory in the annual elections of Peshawar Bar Association.

In a statement, the ANP leaders said that the elected office bearers under the leadership of Wakeel Zaman Khattak would play active role for supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law to uphold justice in the society through fair advocacy.

They said that lawyers’ community always rendered sacrifices for an independent judiciary and their sacrifices for the cause of the country would not go in vain. They urged the newly-elected office bearers of Peshawar Bar Association to support the poor and dejected class of the society while performing their responsibilities as practicing lawyers.

They hoped that Malagari Wakeelan would also preach the party’s philosophy and would continue their mission being the followers of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan.

They said that the ANP would always strive for the rights of lawyers’ community and would not leave them along in hours of trouble in the future.

PESHAWAR LAWYERS MEET

PUNJAB GOVERNOR

A group of leading lawyers of the provincial metropolis visited Governor House at the invitation of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Sunday where they met Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, a statement said.

Punjab Governor is on a visit of the provincial capital during which had also went to Khyber Agency soon after his arrival.

The lawyers while warmly welcoming the distinguished guest thanked the KP governor for providing them the opportunity of meeting him.

Various issues of national importance and personal interest came under discussion in a frank and friendly atmosphere during the meeting. Both the governors appreciated level of comprehension and understanding of the lawyers on the matters of national importance.