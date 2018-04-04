Share:

KAMALIA-The central Rajab 13th procession comprising a large number of people, some of them riding horses, was taken out from main Imam Bargah at a fixed time here the other day.

The participants continued raising slogans in praise of Hazrat Ali (RA). They had brief stopovers on the procession route and each time they were addressed by speakers who highlighted various aspects of life of Hazrat Ali (RA). They urged the youth to follow in the footprints of Hazrat Ali (RA). The procession passed through Nawaz Chowk, Municipal Committee Square and Dr Nazar Chowk as per schedule and then returned to main Imam Baragah from where it started. On the occasion, police had ensured stringent security measures. All the roads leading to the route of Rajab 13th procession were blocked by placing barbed wires. People were allowed to join the procession only after thorough frisking. Kamalia DSP Atif Meraaj himself monitored the security arrangements.

BOOKED

Muhammad Anwar, resident of Chah Lal Wala submitted an application to Kamalia Saddr police alleging that Tariq along with accomplices had destroyed his vegetable crops by running his tractor onto them.

The police filed a case and launched investigation.