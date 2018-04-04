Share:

rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Cantonment Boards and Chaklala Cantonment Boards have finalized arrangements to take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal commercial activities in residential areas.

Talking to APP Additional Cantonment Executive Officer RCB, Arslan Haider informed that RCB issued 1,043 notices on un-authorized and illegal commercial activities in cantonment areas. The notices on illegal commercial activities were issued to 222 schools/colleges, 14 saloons, 14 clinics/hospitals and 760 for other commercial activities. He said 85 notices were issued for military estate office land including 44 schools and 41 others while lease of 14 plots determined by MoD.

He further said RCB has taken action on commercial activities including private schools in accordance with the directive of the Supreme Court. “We would take action across the board,” he added. Meanwhile, RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood informed that RCB had cancelled the lease of 12 plots in Westridge area where illegal commercial buildings were erected to set up private schools, colleges and other educational institutions violating the rules.

If the buildings were not vacated then action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators, he said adding, the owners had been issued notices and had been given time to vacate the buildings. The CCB has also clarified commercial activities in cantonment residential areas would not be allowed as the CCB had issued 445 notices including schools and 170 leased properties for commercial activities in residential areas. Additional Cantonment Executive Officer of CCB, Naveed Nawaz informed that the notices had expired on March 31 adding, the grace period for schools was given to save the academic year of the students. He further said those who would not comply with orders would be given final notices under section 256 of the ‘Cantonment Act, 1924’.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and signboards of the schools would be removed, their utility services would be disconnected and finally the schools would be sealed, he added. The administration of the schools and colleges being run illegally in residential areas were informed that they would not be allowed to start the new academic year, he said. The board would not bow before the owners of private schools and other commercial buildings illegally erected in residential areas, he added. He said the CCB was not only taking action against the private schools but had also issued notices to other commercial activities including salons, clinics, hospitals, commercial shops and plazas established in residential areas.