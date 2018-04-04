Share:

GUJRANWALA-District and Session Judge Nazir Ahmed Gajjana had a detailed visit of Gujranwala Central Jail where he ordered the release of 35 prisoners involved in petty cases on personal surety bonds here the other day.

According to the jail management, Mr Gajjana, accompanied by Civil Judge Sadia Aslam, inspected prisoners’ cells (male and female), security, kitchen, jail hospital and other facilities the prisoners were being rendered.

Jail Superintendent Muhammad Asghar briefed the judges about the foolproof security arrangements and other developments on the jail premises.

APPOINTED

PML-N worker Shahid Fayyaz has been appointed as the party’s senior vice president of Gujranwala district.

PML-N district general secretary MNA Shazia Sohail Mir presented the notification to Shahid Fayyaz. She hoped that he would utilise his capabilities to strengthen the party network throughout the district.