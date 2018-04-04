Share:

LOS ANGELES-Rosie Huntington- Whitley wants the Time’s Up movement to make the modelling industry safer.

The 30-year-old model has been in the industry for 15 years and hopes the recent shift in attitudes towards harassment in the work place in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein abuse claims means models will feel safer on the job after admitting to feeling ‘’unprotected’’ on set.

She said: ‘’There’s definitely been instances where I’ve felt unprotected and moments where I found myself in situations that were uncomfortable. The fashion industry is so relaxed and casual, there’s this expectation on models that the more up for it you are, the better, the further you’ll go along in your career.’’

However, Rosie is glad that actions have been put in place to respect the model’s dignity at shows but she is still shocked it took this long to bring about change.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia she continued: ‘’For the first time some designers put private changing areas backstage at New York Fashion Week.’’

Although Rosie is grateful she didn’t grow up with social media, she is excited by the power it can give to model’s whose ‘’voices aren’t heard’’.

She explained: ‘’I was doing my thing and there was no social media, there was no paparazzi. I had those years to be free. Everyone is taking pictures now and it’s so funny for me to see a 10-year-old girl who knows how to pose...I think it can be cringe-worthy. ‘’If you like taking pictures and cultivating your image for work, it’s an amazing marketing tool and way of reaching your audience.

‘’A lot of times with models, you’re a face for hire. Everyone else gets to do their thing on you; your stylist gets to do her interpretation, hair and make-up get to do their interpretation, the magazine, the photographer and you’re left with your voice not really heard.’’