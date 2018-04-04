Share:

MULTAN: Agriculture department will organize seminar on mangos on April 4, at Pakistan Central Cotton Auditorium with an objective to guide growers about orchard management. A number of mango growers from across the South Punjab have been invited in the event. Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Mehmood will be chief guest in the event. The government officials and experts will deliberate ways and means to ensure bumper and quality mangoes so that mangoes exports could be enhanced.–APP