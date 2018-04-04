Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain paid glowing tribute to the Chinese leadership for its matchless support to Pakistan in the overall development of the country.

He was speaking at a reception he hosted in the honour of Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing here on Sunday. Yao Jing reciprocated the sentiments by saying that peoples of both the countries would benefit from the projects initiated under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The reception was also attended by ambassadors of various countries. Shujaat Hussain said that China always stood by Pakistan in testing time and has played a vital role in the progress and economic development of Pakistan.

Referring to the mega projects initiated across Pakistan under CPEC, he said that the multi-billion project would further cement the already exemplary friendship between the two states.

The Chinese ambassador said that strategic relations between China and Pakistan were in the interest of the region and hoped that they would further grow in days to come. He expressed the confidence that the two countries will further strengthen their bilateral cooperation under CPEC framework.

“Both China and Pakistan, keeping in view their mutual interest would work together to bring about further development and prosperity for the people of the two countries,” he said.