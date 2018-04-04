Share:

JOHANNESBURG:- South African fast bowler Dale Steyn revealed Sunday that he is targeting a stint with English county Hampshire in June as his comeback to competitive cricket. Steyn, 34, has seldom played in the past two years because of injuries. But he said he was close to full fitness after missing the series against Australia following his latest setback, a heel injury suffered in the first Test against India in January. "I could get through 12 or 15 overs, but that's not enough to be competitive in a Test match," he said.–AFP