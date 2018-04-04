Share:

KUWAIT CITY - Fifteen oil workers, most of them from the Indian subcontinent, were killed Sunday in a head-on collision between two buses in southern Kuwait, officials said. Seven of those killed were Indian nationals, five were Egyptians and the other three from Pakistan, said Mohammed al-Basri of the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC). Two Indian citizens - one in critical condition - and a Kuwaiti were also injured in the accident, Basri told AFP. Fire department spokesman Colonel Khalil al-Amir said the victims were employees of Burgan Drilling, a private subcontractor for KOC.