Share:

SWAT - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that voters will teach his adversaries a lesson and they will vanish from the political scene after the next general election.

Addressing a huge gathering here at Kabal ground, he said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will form the next government and the opponents will face a rout.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar, former information minister Pervaiz Rashid, PML-N KP President Amir Muqam and MNA Dr Ibad were also present.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nawaz said the KP government has failed to deliver as no major projects could be initiated.

“No school, college or university has been established by the PTI government in Malakand division while their ministers filled their pocket through embezzlement in the billion tree tsunami project,” he held.

“The day is not far when the PML-N will form the government in KP and Amir Muqam will be its chief minister and will recover the looted money from the PTI members,” Nawaz Sharif said to a thunderous applause.

The PML-N’s supreme leader said that the entire nation will come to know about the corruption the PTI has committed in KP once inquires were started against them.

“If people want to see a real change and developmental projects, they should visit Punjab. We have changed the infrastructure of the province. Imran Khan spent his time in Islamabad and did not pay any attention to the KP people,” he said.

“The nation voted me to power — when everything had virtually collapsed in the country before it got back on its feet — but only five persons in the Supreme Court sent me packing. Is this justice to the public vote? Has the public mandate been respected?” he asked.

Calling Imran Khan ‘Ilzam Khan’, Nawaz Sharif said that first he laughed at their projects and called the metro bus a ‘jangla bus’ and now work on a similar bus project is underway in Peshawar. “What sort of politics he is doing?” the ex-PM asked.

He said that cost incurred on the Lahore metro bus project was Rs30 billion while the Peshawar metro bus will cost Rs71 billion to the national exchequer. Imran should explain the reason of this cost discrepancy, he added.

Nawaz Sharif asked the masses not to trust Imran Khan again. “He is deceiving you, so be aware of his fake promises,” he said.

He also said that peace was completely restored in Swat and the Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai also visited her hometown.

“The people of Swat are brave who fought against terrorism and rendered sacrifices in shape of precious lives for the sake of peace,” said the former premier.

Addressing the gathering, Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan and PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari shake hand when their interest converges.

“They are not united for the sake of public interest, they are working on the same agenda and the people are aware of it,” she said without elaborating. “These two brothers have joined hands under a banner that does not represent the people of Pakistan.”

Imran sold out the KP people’s mandate to the Pakistan People Party in the recently held Senate elections,” she alleged.

“Imran Khan keeps on creating new conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif. Don’t you think whatever happened during the Senate elections is an insult to the constitution?” Maryam asked.

“Nawaz Sharif has earned more respect after his disqualification as the prime minister and the public still love him from the core of their heart and today, Swat proved it again,” she said, demanding that the public mandate should be respected.

She said, “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people are supporting Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N will again form the government not only at the centre and in Punjab but this time around it will also sweep in KP.

“When you voted for the PTI in the last election, you hoped Imran will work for you, make new roads in Swat, however, he spent the whole term in blocking roads in Punjab and the federal capital.

“Where was Imran when floods hit Swat, or when the dengue infection was prevalent here? Let me tell you where he was, he was in the federal capital, being a pawn in someone else’s efforts to topple the government.”

The PML-N leader said that nobody should expect the PML-N to respect verdicts that are based on vengeance.

“We respect the courts but do not expect us to respect verdicts with motives of revenge. Institutions exert their entire authority on us, while Pervez Musharraf shows them a fist and roams free,” she said.

“Tomorrow, we [Sharif family] are going to complete a half-century of court appearances [in politically motivated corruption cases], but where is Pervez Musharaf who disregarded the constitution and ruled the country illegally. When will he appear before the courts?” she asked.

Maryam went on to say that peace of Swat was destroyed during Musharaf’s and Asif Zardari’s tenures when schools were blown up and innocent people killed with impunity. “Today, the PML-N government has restored peace in the region which has given a boost to the tourism sector,” she said.

On the occasion, Captain(r) Safdar, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Former Information Minister Pervaz Rashid, PML-N KP President Amir Muqam and MNA Dr Ibad were also present.