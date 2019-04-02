Share:

KARACHI: There is one neurologist available for more than one million Pakistanis as the total number of neurologists in the country stands at 200 only. Although this is not sufficient, it’s fair enough because, in the 80th decade, there were only two neurologists in Sindh province including Karachi.

Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Vice Chancellor Prof Mohammad Saeed Quraishy expressed the view while speaking at 26th National Neurology Conference. The conference was organised by the Neurology Department of Dow University in collaboration with Jinnah Sindh Medical College and Pakistan Society of Neurology.

The conference was addressed by President Pakistan Society of Neurology Prof Athar Jawed, Professor of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College Prof Naila Naeem Shehbaz, Prof Khalid Sher and other specialists.

The VC informed that conduct of Neurology Conference annually is highly appreciable for the promotion of neurology in Pakistan. Through the conference, young doctors enhance their skills and capabilities of research. The conference has significantly increased the number of neurologists in Pakistan. But even today, it is insufficient as compared to the population here.

Prof Athar Jawed said that purpose of organising the conference in Pakistan is to bring together experienced Neurologists, let them know about your experiences and promote Neurology itself. He also announced scholarships and grants for junior neurologists and faculty members to conduct research, present scientific papers internationally. He also advised neurologists to apply for stoke units grants, fellowships opportunities by fulfilling criteria of Pakistan Society of Neurology. He said that 10 Neurologists came from America, Canada, Britain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Singapore and Dubai informed about the modern ways of diagnosis and treatment methods of various diseases through hands-on workshop.

Due to the increasing number of patients, special attention is needed in this field.

The Pakistan Neurology Society also has funds for its promotion. We will encourage the arrival of young doctors in the Neurology sector. For this purpose, free scholarships along with funded course work will be provided in different cities to encourage the new doctors. He also thanked the Organizing Committee Dr Qamarun Nisa, Dr Mohammad Amir Umer, Dr Sarfaraz, Dr Sumaira Rafat, Dr Muneer, Dr Saira, and Dr Shehnaz Shah, for holding a successful conference.

Prof Naila Naeem Shehbaz said that emphasized the need for improvement in neurological services within province of Sindh like creating posts for neurologists at district health level, provision of medicine for neurological disorders in all basic health unit and setting up of stroke unit in at least existing hospitals of Sindh.