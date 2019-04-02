Share:

LAHORE - As many as 300 people were provided free screening for hepatitis at a camp arranged at Lahore General Hospital on Monday. Out of all screened people, 36 were tested positive for hepatitis which would be provided free treatment facilities, said Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab.

Expressing alarm over high prevalence of hepatitis, Prof Ghias-un-Nabi suggested regular checkup of every individual once in a year to ensure early diagnosis and timely treatment. He appreciated doctors for holding the medical camp, saying such a facility should be provided in far flung areas.

Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Prof Muhammad Tayyab urged the media to play due role in raising awareness about measures to avoid diseases and benefits of early diagnosis and timely treatment. He said that high prevalence of hepatitis was really alarming. He stressed the need of collective efforts for identifying undiagnosed patients and providing them proper treatment facilities. In most of the cases, he said, these patients were sole breadwinners of families.