Share:

An accountability court on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan till April 11.

The PTI leader was presented before the court today to seek an extension in his remand. During the hearing, the court asked the National Accountability Bureau prosecutor regarding the progress made so far in the investigation against the accused. The court was informed that investigation is still going on and some more time is required to complete it.

The court then inquired why the bureau has not filed a reference in the court yet. To this, the prosecutor told the court, the reference will be filed once the investigation is completed.

The court then ordered that Khan be presented before the court on April 11.

On March 18, Khan was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to his offshore companies and alleged possession of assets beyond his known sources of income.

NAB had arrested Khan on February 6 in cases pertaining to owning assets beyond his known sources of income and offshore companies. Soon after his arrest, Khan resigned from the post of Punjab local government minister and sent his resignation to the provincial chief minister.