Rawalpindi-The Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association, Rawalpindi city chapter has boycotted classes in all the departments at Government Post Graduate College Asghar Mall.

The boycott was observed on call of executive council of the PPLA, said a spokesman on Monday.

He added that professors and lecturers across the province had joined their protest where no classes were held in Attock and other districts of the division.

He said that peaceful protest would continue till notification of their just demands by government. The professors and lecturers in the morning gathered outside the main block of the college and fastened black stripes on their arms and did not take any class to mark the protest, he added. He said that many of the PPLA members had gathered in Lahore last week whereas the association was determined to continue the protest.

“Government representatives looked helpless during negotiations with the PPLA delegation in Lahore”, he said.

They have developed consensus on our terms but were reluctant to declare it in black and white which has raised our reservations, he added.

Meanwhile, Government Postgraduate College Asghar Mall’s Economics Department students excelled in Punjab University examination.

Government Post Graduate College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi’s Economics department students at post graduate level have stood out in the University of the Punjab examinations of Masters in Economics at part-I and part-II despite meagre resources and scarce staff available in the faculty.

The College on Monday organised a prize distribution ceremony to award prizes among the achievers of the Masters in Economics.

Speaking at the occasion, Head of Department of Economics Prof Shakeel Abbasi said, “We use to lecture, censure and reprimand our students to secure good marks and perform well in the university examinations. It has been for the first time that we have organized such a ceremony to encourage and motivate the post graduate students for brilliant performance in the university examinations.”

The College Principal Prof Rana Hafiz Khan said that after rationalisation of the staff in the college the Economics department was left with a very scarce number of teachers. It had hampered the teaching system in the college, however despite all impediments, limited staff and resources the result presented by the students was remarkable and the faculty along with the students deserve great admiration and appreciation.

He urged the deputy director colleges the chief guest at the occasion to help redress the genuine issue of the Economics department so that smooth and effective management of the classes at all the levels should be maintained.

Deputy Director Colleges Rawalpindi Prof Sher Ahmed Satti said that the Economics department of Government Post Graduate College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi had a shining history since the inception of post graduate programme in 1964.

The post graduate students of the college had the potential to lead across the country, he added.

He congratulated the successful students for achieving first division with excellent grades at post graduate level.

However, Tanveer Ahmed of MA Economics Part-II scored first position in the entire batch of 2017-18, Ayesha Hafeez of MA Economics Part-II got second position, Kiran Shafeeq of MA Economics Part-II first position. The students of MA Economics Part-I including Iqra Mobeen got first position, Aliya Maqbool second position and Saman Shehzad stood first.