LAHORE - Pakistan’s significant industrial show “Pakistan Auto Parts Show” (PAPS 2019) will be held from April 12 to 14 at Karachi International Expo Centre. Organised by Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), PAPS will attract a large number of local and foreign exhibitors.

PAPS 2019 will showcase different stakeholders of auto industry including machinery and raw material providers, academia, services provider, OEMs, allied industry etc showcasing the strength and potential of the local auto industry. PAPS feature a wide array of component manufacturers from all technologies including casting, forging, plastic & rubber, sheet metal, jigs & fixtures and electronics.

Meanwhile, all types of vehicles including tractors, busses, trucks, passenger cars, leisure and 4x4 vehicles, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, three wheelers, and exotic cars will also be displayed.