The Federal government has issued directions to all provinces regarding security, price control and supply of commodities during holy Month of Ramadan.

READ MORE: Shab-e-Mairaj to be observed tonight with religious fervour

In a letter, the Prime Minister Office has directed to ensure coordination meetings with provinces to streamline the arrangements including security measures.

It said that contingency plan should be formulated in case identification of specific items whose prices are likely to escalate. It said that intelligence based actions against black marketing and hoarding should also be taken.

The PM Office also directed to provide uninterrupted supply of gas, electricity and water especially at the time of Sehri and Iftar.