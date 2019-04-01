Share:

This is with reference to giving civil awards to distinguished citizens of Pakistan and individuals holding other nationalities.

There should be a criterion ensuring that those given awards have served interests of this country, or are involved in improving socio-economic development of masses in fields of science, medicine, technology, economics, philanthropy, and arts.

The recipients should have displayed exemplary behavior, and be worthy of becoming role models and under no circumstances should be tainted in financial irregularities, tax evasion, or immoral activities, nor faced recommendations of sanctions by the judicial investigation.

Everybody in Pakistan is aware of the names recommended by Justice Qayuum Report in alleged cricket match fixing.

Some players, censured; others faced temporary or a permanent ban. None of them should receive such an honor. The PTI government should be careful in not conferring civil awards to sportsmen with a tainted background.

GULL ZAMAN,

Peshawar, March 12.