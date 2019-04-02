Share:

OPPO set to add new products to its F series

LAHORE (PR): OPPO is set to add new products - OPPO F11 and F11 Pro - to its F series of mobile phones. In addition to inheriting the excellent selfie function of the F series as well as the sleek gradient design of F9, the F11 series boast several innovative technologies and are equipped with a new 48MP ultra-clear camera system, a rising camera, and a panoramic screen, bringing customers a more comfortable and flawless user experience. From Selfie Expert to Brilliant Portrait The favorite camera phone brand of young people everywhere, OPPO, has always been committed to providing creative youths with the inventive mobile phones that allow them to snap and share expressions of themselves and the world around them. Seeing as portraits are the most popular form of smartphone photography, OPPO first devised a selfie function that was continuously refreshed and enriched with cutting-edge selfie technology as well as a front camera.

Such innovation in the art of the selfie quickly established OPPO as the “Selfie Expert” and one of the most popular and beloved brands in Pakistan and Southeast Asia. The mobile phone’s fantastic portrait photography was not only popular among customers but enriched OPPO’s legacy and standing as the ultimate “Selfie Expert”. OPPO continued to innovate, releasing the stunning F9, integrating the first dual rear camera to unveil an excellent depth of field effect. Building on the groundbreaking dual rear camera and portrait technology of F9, OPPO’s F11 series elevate the F series to a higher level, upgrading the mobile phones and OPPO itself from “Selfie Expert” to “Brilliant Portrait”.

48MP Ultra-clear Image + Ultra-clear Night Mode for Night Photography

Supported by OPPO’s powerful camera technology, F11, and F11 Pro are both equipped with the most advanced camera system of the F series. As the rear camera has been greatly upgraded, F11 and F11 Pro feature an ultra-high standard 48MP+5MP dual camera system, F1.79 aperture, ball-bearing closed-loop VCM, 6P lens, and 1/2.3-inch image sensors to bring more light. In bright light environments, the devices can directly output 48MP ultra HD pictures. In dark environments, F11’s “Tetracell technology” analyzes and combines the data acquired by four adjacent pixels to make it equivalent to a single pixel size of 1.6?m, doubling the size of the photosensitive pixel and shooting brighter and low-noise night portraits.

Through a flawless combination of hardware and software, OPPO F11 and F11 Pro offer an exceptionally robust rear camera capability, enabling young consumers to easily capture the world and record all the delightful moments of their lives.

A Panoramic Screen and Natural Gradient Design for Sublime Natural Beauty

Da Vinci once said, “Simplicity is the ultimate form of sophistication.” These words can be used to describe F11 Pro, which has been designed to be as fluid and streamlined as possible. Its magnificent panoramic screen has been designed to hide the front camera, making it “notchless” and creating a stunning full screen. Compared with traditional mobile phones, its 6.53-inch display screen and screen-to-body ratio of up to 90.9% delivers larger images and more visual space to live out eye-catching entertainment and gaming experiences.

OPPO has always believed that mobile phones are not only communication tools but pieces of art as well. The shimmering gradient appearance and excellent panoramic screen of F11 series capture this belief, as well as its groundbreaking design philosophy of “natural creation”.

In addition to the above features, the OPPO F11 series also seek to improve the overall user experience and solve common smartphone problems such as over-heat, lag, and battery life.