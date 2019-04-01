Share:

ISLAMABAD -A couple was burnt to death as their car turned tutle at Chakri Interchange in Rawalpindi on Monday. Police sources said that the tragic incident occurred due to speeding that claimed two lives on the spot, adding that the couple was on their way home. The sources said that the husband was driving the car, who lost control over the vehicle that caught fire instantly and left the couple dead.

The bodies were taken to the burn unit of a nearby hospital, adding the autopsy had been performed in the same hospital, the rescue sources said.