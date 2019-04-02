Revenue Minister Hammad Azhar has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would launch a crackdown against non-tax filers next month.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the government has received information about forty to fifty hundred thousand non-filers in the country.
The minister said the tax evaders will have to face action as the department concerned would check the non-filers across the country.
To another question, he said another operation regarding having fake accounts would also be launched to discourage such