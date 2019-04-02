Share:

Revenue Minister Hammad Azhar has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would launch a crackdown against non-tax filers next month.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government has received information about forty to fifty hundred thousand non-filers in the country.

The minister said the tax evaders will have to face action as the department concerned would check the non-filers across the country.