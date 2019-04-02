Share:

LAHORE - Does the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) stand bypassed after the empowerment of the chief minister’s spokesman to conduct raids and inspect government departments and institutions on his behalf?

The question has become relevant as the CMIT is already there to perform the role the chief minister’s spokesman has been assigned.

An order issued by the government about a week ago had asked the top civil and police bureaucracy to facilitate Dr Gill for the inspection of provincial departments and institutions of public service delivery.

A minister who did not like to be named told The Nation that there was no need for such a step in the presence of the cabinet. He said ministers are supposed to inspect their relevant departments at any time they think necessary.

The minister clearly meant that even the cabinet stands bypassed as a result of new role assigned to Dr Gill.

A former chairman of the CMIT – Gen Ziauddin Butt – said while talking to this correspondent that perhaps the Punjab government had made the new arrangement as an alternative to the CMIT.

He said had the CMIT been functional there was no need for giving the inspection powers to the spokesman.

He said those in government had no experience of handling the situation. It was because of this that things are beyond their control.

Some media reports say “Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is dictating major decisions to Mr Buzdar or different power centres in the province.”

The CMIT consists of a Chairman and Seven Members (Five Members General and two Members Engineering). The working of the Team has been systemized by allocating different Departments/Divisions to various Members. Each Member of the Team carries inspections/enquiries/probes entrusted to him. Enquiries in CMIT are conducted judiciously, promptly and impartially and reports are submitted to the Chief Minister with recommendations for appropriate action. The functions of CMIT are defined in the Punjab Govt Rules of Business 2011.

The CMIT submitted its reports to the chief minister on a number of subjects. Dr Gill had inspected a girls school in Sahiwal and tweeted that the overall situation of the school was better but there were some problems including the fact that students were found weak in mathematics.

He said that the headmistress was not available at the time of the inspection and teachers had left classes before time. He also referred to unavailability of water in the school ground.

The following day, Dr Gill tweeted that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed him to visit government departments and submit report to him. Stating that the chief minister is the captain of Punjab and believes in direct contact with the public, he averred, “I will fulfill my duties assigned by the captain.”