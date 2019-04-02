Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of dollar increased by 11 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs140.89 against Rs140.78, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the open market rate of dollar closed at Rs142.70.

The SBP reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 37 paisas after which it was traded at Rs158.41 against Rs 158.04 on last day. The price of Japanese yen loss 01 paisas after which it was traded at Rs1.26 against Rs1.27, while the increase of 95 paisas was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 184.35 against Rs183.40 on last day.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal increased by 03 paisas each after which they were traded at Rs38.35 and Rs37.56 against Rs 38.32 and Rs37.53 respectively.