ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Javed Iqbal on Monday said eradication of corruption and recovery of looted public money is the top most priority of NAB.

He said that NAB has recovered Rs303 billion from corrupt elements and deposited it into national exchequer. NAB is taking all possible measures to recover the looted thousands of rupees in Mudarba and Musharka scams and has so far arrested 36 accused persons. Their cases were at various stages of hearing in different accountability courts.NAB reviews the complaints lodged by different people in light of relevant laws and corrupt elements would be taken to logical conclusion.

NAB chairman had vowed listening people’s grievances every month. The Chairman NAB listens to complaints of public individually at his office and issue orders to resolve public complaints. Director Generals listen to people’s complaints at their offices on last Thursday of every month on the chairman’s directives.

According to Gillani and Gallup survey, 59 per cent people appreciated NAB’s performance.

Complainants laud Justice Javed’s efforts of corruption eradication. Chairman NAB has transformed the bureau in to a viable and authentic corruption eradication institute.

Various national and international corruption eradicating institutes endorsed this. Chairman has directed the concern staff to computerise the record of all corruption related complaints, besides informing about the status of complaints to complainants. He also directed to take the complaints to logical conclusion as per law. He directed the concerned officers to behave decently with the aggrieved persons. NAB officers should also respect the self-esteem of complainants and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.