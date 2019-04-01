Share:

ISLAMABAD-Delegation of European Union to Pakistan would organize an international European cultural festival “The Euro Village’ to celebrate Europe Day.

According to a statement, Euro village – a day of music, European cuisine, games, and cultural exchange.

Member State will set up food stalls and the European heritage. The visitors will have an opportunity to participate in games to win prizes.

Renowned singer Meesha Shaafi will perform with a world championship finalist DJ from Europe including Charlie Caper, Tereza, Balage band and Praktyczna Pani.

The “Euro village’ is an open event bringing European music, games and food to Islamabad.

The festival would highlight the diverse cultures of the European Union member states through food, music and art performances.

The event would also raise awareness about the different cultural traditions of EU member states and the European Union’s activities in Pakistan.

Its main objective is to promote the EU by introducing people to the Union’s culture and different traditions. There will be stalls of different European countries depicting their culture.