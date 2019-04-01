Share:

ISLAMABAD- Delegation of European Union to Pakistan would organise an international European cultural festival “The EUROVILLAGE 2019” on April 6 in Islamabad to celebrate Europe Day. According to a statement, Eurovillage is a day of music, European cuisine, games, and cultural exchange. Member State will set up food stalls and the European heritage. The visitors will have an opportunity to participate in games to win prizes. Renowned singer Meesha Shaafi will perform with a world championship finalist DJ from Europe including Charlie Caper, Tereza, Balage band and Praktyczna Pani.