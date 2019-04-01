Share:

The election commission of India recently announced the dates of the Indian election. As per the schedule, it would range from April 11 to 23 May and take place in seven stages.

The ruling BJP and prime minister Modi have not been able to encapsulate the Indian audience lately. Modi`s irresponsible behavior amid the Pulwama attack was a desperate attempt to gauge the attention of the Indian public.

A man who is willing to compromise the country`s piece for mere political gains. How can he build up a better and peaceful country? To the Indian voters, please account for all the aspects when you approach the ballot. Let us see who gets hold of India this time around.

IQRA LAL BAKSH,

Turbat, March 12.