Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has given approval to the proposal of constitution of a task force for promotion and growth of art, culture and fashion in the country.

The task force would hold consultations on the topics related to performing arts, culture and fashion and would also discuss measures for the promotion of the said fields.

The members of the task force would perform their duties on honorary basis. The task force would comprise eminent personalities having expertise in the related fields.