ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that none of the cases against Asif Ali Zardari were registered during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Talking to media persons here, he said that most of the cases, registered against Asif Zardari including those related with money laundering were filed during Nawaz Sharif regime stating that investigation of those cases was done by the previous government.

He expressed the hope that as far as these cases were concerned the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would cooperate with National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said that he was seeing future of Asif Zardari in jail.

To a question, he said that there was no plan to change the name of Benazir Income Support Programme or close it, rather a new programme Ehsas had been launched for poverty alleviation and its scope was being expanded.

He said that unemployed youth would be given loans, homeless people would be provided shelter and financially weak people would be given financial assistance under this programme.

Moreover, he said that assistance would also be provided to businesses.

To another question, he said that petroleum products were imported and their prices was linked with international market that’s why the recent prices were showing upward trend.

He said that during Nawaz Sharif government prices of petroleum products were very low in the market.