President Dr. Arif Alvi has underlined the government's commitment to give women protection and their due place in society.

Addressing Young Women Leadership Conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said equal opportunities for women need to be created in all walks of life.

The President said the women should be encouraged in small and medium enterprises as women's economic independence is imperative for their empowerment and emancipation.

He said the vision of Naya Pakistan cannot be achieved without the contributions of women in diverse fields.

President Arif Alvi said he has also written a letter to the Council of Islamic Ideology emphasizing that the message of women share in inheritance as per the Islamic injunctions, child spacing and conversation of water should also be transmitted from the mosques and by the religious scholars.