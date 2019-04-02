Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has summoned National Assembly session on April 12 ignoring the opposition’s requisition submitted in the NA Secretariat a week before.

The President has summoned the National Assembly session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Sources said the opposition parties (PML-N and PPP-P) were planning to jointly move a requisition in National Assembly Secretariat, forcing government to immediately call the session. Earlier, the opposition had withdrawn its requisition on the request of government.

Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal had blamed the government for avoiding genuine criticism in the parliament over its ‘wrong’ policies.

The sources said the opposition side is preparing some economic proposals for PTI’s government. “In order to control fast increasing inflation and deteriorating economic situation, the PML-N will give valuable economic proposal in the upcoming National Assembly session,” said PML-N MNA , mentioning that the opposition will raise issue of recent increase in petroleum products.

The sources said the opposition will also submit application for the production order of PML-N MNA KHWAJA Saad Rafique.

PML-N lawmakers will submit application in the National Assembly Secretariat, requesting Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue production orders, under rules 2007 (section -108). Saad Rafique is currently in the NAB custody in connection with Paragon Housing Society scam. Under the production orders from the National Assembly speaker, senior leader Saad Rafique can only attend the proceeding of the National Assembly and proceedings of standing committee in the premises of parliament.

The sources said the PML-N MNAs will also submit a separate application in the National Assembly Secretariat requesting the speaker national assembly to allow him for attending national assembly standing committee on Railways.

The Rule 108 of the National Assembly says: “the Speaker of chairman of parliamentary body may summon a member in custody to attend sittings of the Assembly if the speaker “considers their presence “necessary.”