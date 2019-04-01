Share:

LAHORE - Guard Group/DCC have clinched the Haarys Ali Hyder Polo Cup after defeating Black Horse Paints 5-4 in the final played here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

Black Horse Paints scored a 60-yard penalty through Hamza Mawaz Khan to take 1-0 lead. Guard Group/DCC made a strong comeback and struck two to have 2-1 edge. In the third chukker , Black Horse Paints fired in a field goal through Hamza Mawaz to level the score at 2-2. But Guard Group/DCC slammed in two more to through Saqib Khakwani and Taimoor Malik to regain 4-2 lead.

In the fourth chukker, Guard Group/DCC added one more goal to make it 5-2. Hamza then hit two more to finish the match at 5-4.

It is pertinent to mention here that continuing its tradition, Lahore Polo Club has dedicated the polo tournament in memory of Harrys Ali Hyder (1978-1995). On this, former LPC President Irfan Ali Hyder, father of late Harrys, expressed his gratitude to the Lahore Polo Club head and management for naming the event after his son.