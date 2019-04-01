Share:

Orangi Town , Karachi. A Baloch locality has been suffering from water shortage for a long time now. Water is someone’s basic right and they are deprived of it. One chamber of water costs Rs 1500, which is unaffordable for the poor.

In addition, one chamber water can run for almost a week hardly ever. Investing 1500 for water in a week is not an easy task especially for the ones who earn their money working in different fields. Sometimes people go to far-flung areas to carry on their backs. Old and young women and children are compelled to do so.

I request the government to come up with a solution for Orange Town residents, as it is enough to bear without water.

AMBER ASHRAF,

Dasht, March 12.